A car has crashed into a power pole on the intersection of Fowler Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

The crash occurred early Wednesday, where a silver vehicle crashed into the power pole from the passenger side.

The Florida Power and Light Company is expected to appear on the scene to repair the power pole; however, crews have yet to arrive.

The driver of the crash did not sustain injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

