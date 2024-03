A man accused of DUI manslaughter after a crash that put several people into a hospital is expected to appear in court.

Alexquang Dang Nguyen, 45, was arrested on Monday following a crash involving his SUV and a sedan containing two adults and two toddlers on Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Road 82 near Daniels Parkway and Gunnery Road after Nguyen crashed his SUV into the rear end of the sedan. At the same time, the vehicle was stationary at a red light.

Frontal view of the SUV and sedan crash that occurred on March 3. Credit: WINK

In the sedan, a 30-year-old woman, a 2-year-old, and a 3-year-old had injuries and were transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment. The man in the car had not sustained injuries.

On Tuesday, the 2-year-old had succumbed to injuries.

FHP stated that Nguyen was injured from the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After being released from the hospital, he was transported to jail, where his charges have now been upgraded from DUI to DUI manslaughter.

Nguyen is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.