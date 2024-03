Alexquang Dang Nguye Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Three people have been injured in a Lee County crash after a man, who deputies allege was under the influence, crashed into them.

The SUV and sedan crash happened Sunday at 11:50 p.m. on State Road 82 and Gunnery Road in Lee County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Alexquang Dang Nguye was driving the SUV east on State Road 82, west of Daniels Parkway.

The Sedan, carrying two adults and two children, was stopped at a red light on eastbound State Road 82 ahead of the SUV.

The front of the SUV collided with the rear of the sedan.

FHP said Nguye was injured and transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

In the sedan, A 30-year-old woman, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old had injuries that were deemed non-incapacitating. A 30-year-old man in the car was not injured.

Nguye is charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury, DUI injury to another and DUI property damage.

The investigation remains ongoing.