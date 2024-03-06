Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for March 6, 2024

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Jesus Leyva is one of Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers’ 10 Most Wanted. He is wanted in Lee County for sexual battery of a child under 12. Detectives say Leyva was at a party at a neighbor’s house when he went into a young girl’s bedroom, touched her inappropriately, and committed a lewd act in front of her. Look for him in central Cape Coral.

Roderick Bass is wanted in Lee County. Detectives say he has dealt drugs in Southwest Florida for years and has five previous arrests. He got probation after a 2023 drug conviction, which he has now violated. He has a tattoo of the number 17 under his left eye. Once arrested, he will be held without bond.

And, Gerry Louis is wanted on an order revoking pretrial supervision for uttering forged bills. Detectives say he tried to cash checks from local businesses, but when a teller became suspicious, he took off. He was arrested and released pending trial but violated the terms of his release. He has a grenade tattoo on his right arm, flames on his left arm, and 100% on his left hand.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.