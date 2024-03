The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking early Wednesday rain showers with portions of Southwest Florida under a level one risk of severe weather.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Wednesday: Rain from Tuesday night will persist through the morning, with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Isolated storms will be possible early this afternoon, with the possibility of more scattered rain and storms for the evening commute.

Portions of Southwest Florida are under a Level 1 risk for severe weather.

Afternoon storms can range from strong to severe, with strong winds and small hail as the most significant threats.

Temperature highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy start, with stray showers possible in Collier County.

Southwest Florida will see a dry day with clouds slowly clearing out through the afternoon.

Temperatures are high in the lower to mid-80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler start with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Friday afternoon will be dry, with more clouds than the sun around the area.

Highs will be quite warm and in the mid to upper 80s.

