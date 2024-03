Thursday, March 7th The Conservancy of Southwest held their 20th annual “Under the Mangroves” gala and live auction. The gala is the non-profit’s main fundraiser of the year to continue research for Florida native wildlife.

The Conservancy SWFL is a nonprofit funded by their donors, sponsors, and supporters. Over the past 19 years, the “Under the Mangroves” gala has raised over $19 million dollars.

The Conservancy announced Toni & Charlie Mueller and Carol & John Walter as this year’s event chairs.

The Conservancy of SWFL’s vision is to increase their knowledge of the natural world through continued scientific research and to increase their impact through partnership collaborations.

For six decades, the non-profit has been protecting our Gulfcoast waters, land, wildlife and the future of our region. Their mission has four core departments of Environmental Policy & Advocacy, Environmental Education, Science Research, and Wildlife Rehabilitation.

According to the CEO and president of Conservancy of SWFL, Robert Moher, the funds will go towards those multiple departments within their organization.

“All the funds raised tonight” said Moher, “Are going to go directly into the programs at fun education, scientific research, and environmental policy.”

According to Ian Bartoszek, one of the organization’s biologists, those funds are important for the future of Florida wildlife.

“Someone lucky going to get to go on the swamp with us and chase pythons around,” said Bartoszek “We’re going to get some very important people come into Naples and beyond and help us secure funds to keep the mission going for the next years.”

To read more on the “Under the Mangroves” Gala and live auction, click here.