This week’s segment of WINK’s neighborhood watch features an evasive motorcyclist, drug-filled candy, and an inappropriate relationship with a teacher’s assistant. Trevor Gardner, 22. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

22-year-old Trevor Gardner has been arrested after deputies say he tried to flee during a traffic stop on several motorcyclists.

Deputies say the stop was initiated after complaints from residents about speeding motorcycles in the area and multiple sound complaints.

According to CCSO, deputies noticed a gathering of motorcyclists and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. Two motorcyclists obeyed the signal to pull over while Gardner ignored them and took off.

Upon being interviewed by deputies, Gardner replied, “I plead the Fifth,” whenever a question was presented.

Gardner has been charged with fleeing to elude law enforcement.

READ MORE: ‘I plead the Fifth,’ said motorcyclist after deputy pursuit in Charlotte County

Katherine Justine Leriche Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

42-year-old Katherine Justine Leriche, has been arrested for allegedly having meth-laced candy during a traffic stop in Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on a car for only one working headlight.

After seacrhing Leriche’s background, officers discovered she had two warrants out of South Carolina and Tennessee for drug-related offenses.

While being questioned by police, Leriche held onto a Ziploc bag filled with gummy bears.

A police K9 conducted an open-air sniff with a positive result, and a field test came back positive for methamphetamine.

Leriche is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine and amphetamine over 14 grams, smuggling contraband into a correctional facility, and probation violation.

READ MORE: Cape Coral woman arrested for having meth-laced candy Lauren King. CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Lauren King has been arrested amid an ongoing investigation into the rape of a student with a learning disability according to the Fort Myers police Department.

King is a teacher’s assistant at Royal Palm Exceptional Center in Fort Myers.

According to FMPD, King exchanged over 4,000 text messages with the victim over a month.

The texting resulted in King meeting the student outside of school hours, where she sexually battered the victim according to police.

King has been charged with lewd or lascivious battery and lewd or lascivious molestation.

FMPD encourages any other victims of King to contact FMPD at 239-321-7700.

READ MORE: Fort Myers teacher’s assistant arrested amid ongoing investigation into rape of student