The Weather Authority: Cold front moves through Southwest Florida; cooler temps to start the workweek

A weak cold front moved through Southwest Florida, bringing with it some rain.

“By lunchtime, most of SWFL will dry out. However, a few showers may linger around Collier County on Sunday afternoon,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Nash Rhodes.

We will continue with mostly cloudy skies before decreasing that cloud cover this evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It will be breezy at times.

“Boaters can anticipate choppy conditions within our bays and 2-4 foot Gulf wave heights,” added Rhodes.

Monday, cool and dry air will move into the area. This will eliminate rain chances for Monday and make it feel dry. Additionally, Monday morning will feel cooler with temperatures in the 50s.

Highs primarily stay in the 80s for most of the 10-day forecast.