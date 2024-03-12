Allegiant Air releases annual report

Tomás Del Coro from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

For a quick weekend trip, a cheap flight is a must.

Discount carrier Allegiant Air is a popular choice for many, but a recent report has made it clear that the company is struggling.

In their annual report released Tuesday morning, one of the “risk factors” is that they are waiting for a Boeing to deliver a new aircraft.

However, that aircraft, a 737 Max, is being looked at by the FAA after this model had a recent emergency with Alaskan airline Boeing 737 Max 9 after its door plug flew off just before landing.

The NTSB announced they are holding a two-day investigative hearing for the defective door plug.

The annual report lists over 20 “risk factors” that the airline is facing.

Though it’s not all doom and gloom, The report also highlights how Allegiant Airlines is bringing cheaper airfare to new cities across the United States.

This “Leisure travel” company is bringing non-stop flights to twelve new routes. These routes are among the “Underserved” areas in the U.S. that may not already have non-stop flights.

As of February 1, 2024, the airline has 543 flight routes to 33 “Leisure” destinations in 42 states.

The Punta Gorda Airport exclusively flies with Allegiant and Sun Country Airlines.

PGA had six flights on Tuesday and has over a dozen flights coming to southwest Florida on Wednesday.

Allegiant also flies out of Destin, Jacksonville, Tampa, St.Petersberg, and Orlando, as well.

While you may not be able to have those complimentary snacks on your flight, cheaper tickets for a getaway aren’t bad.