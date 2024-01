RENTON, WA – APRIL 29: Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are pictured near the company’s factory on April 29, 2020 in Renton, Washington. Boeing announced during an earnings call today that it would lay off 15 percent of its commercial-airplanes division workforce amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

After a mid-air blowout in the skies earlier this month, aircraft models Boeing 737 Max 9 are now being used once more at airlines.

The aircraft traveled for the first time on Friday since the Federal Aviation Admission grounded all Boeing 737 Max 9 flights for inspection. United Airlines is set to fly on Saturday, but is allowing passengers to change flights if they want for no additional cost.