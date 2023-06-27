Insurance villages return to SWFL 9 months after Huricane Ian

Nine months after Hurricane Ian, insurance villages are being held across Southwest Florida, giving you another chance to meet face-to-face with insurance agents.

On Tuesday, the first of three insurance villages is being held at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The goal is to resolve people’s lingering issues and send them home with checks for outstanding insurance claims.

People who attend these insurance villages need to bring a form of identification (a passport or state-issued ID will do), insurance cards and insurance policy information, pictures or documentation of damage from Ian, repair estimates and any additional information they think might help.

WINK News has received emails from viewers almost every day regarding insurance villages because so many people across Southwest Florida still need help restoring their homes or property.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said the state is working to improve the insurance market in Southwest Florida. The state is also bringing more help to people with outstanding claims from Ian because 15 home insurers have stopped writing new policies in Florida since January 2022.

“When you show up to your insurance village, if you have any estimates, if you have photos, if you have any documentation related to your claim, bring them with you; if you have a public adjuster, bring your public adjuster with you,” Patronis said. “Close your claim, get your money.”

There will be two more insurance villages on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charlotte County Event Center in Punta Gorda.

The You Saw it on WINK page has a full list of participating insurance companies.