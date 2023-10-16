You saw it on WINK

Monday, October 16, 2023

Free credit report from all three credit bureaus.

Thursday, October 12

Click here for more information about the Israel Request for Evacuation through the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Click here to register for and find more information about NCH hosting a virtual job fair from Oct. 17-19 for all positions.

Friday, October 6

Click here for an interactive map of the United States showing 2023’s Most Popular Halloween Candy.

Thursday, October 5

For more information on the Sanibel Seahorse Choir, click here.

Tuesday, October 3

See a list of Halloween events, click here.

Monday, September 25

Florida Department of Financial Services will host three insurance villages this week. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, September 20

City of Cape Coral’s staff presentation on plans to improve traffic safety, click here and click link to download PDF.

Tuesday, September 19

Voting websites for National Registration Day:

Monday, September 18

The Town of Fort Myers Beach will be conducting a five day “Island Beautification” project to clear pesky, small piles of construction debris and yard waste.

Health Fairs for Falls Prevention Awareness

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Baker Senior Center in Naples, 6200 Autumn Oaks Ln.

Classes aim to ensure that seniors and caregivers in the tri-county area can access methods and techniques to reduce the risk of falls and improve safety in their everyday lives. Vision, hearing and balance screenings will be offered so attendees can receive accurate information about their health and any potential risks to help prevent falls.

To RSVP, please call 239-325-4444 or 239-351-5550.

Saturday, September 16

Click here to volunteer at the Harry Chaplin Food Bank and click here to donate.

Thursday, September 14

Click here to learn how to volunteer at the Harry Chapin Food Bank and to see the Volunteer Manager’s (Lori Harrington) contact info.

Saturday, September 12

To self-report storm damage from Hurricane Idalia, click here.

Saturday, September 9

Visit homebase.org or contact them at 239-338-8389.

Thursday, September 7

Sizzle Dining restaurants (September 7-27)

Monday, September 4

1st Annual Cape Coral Kayak Tournament 8:00 a.m. First Round Draft Sports Bar & Grille Join us on Labor Day to cheer on our kayak racers! The kayak tournament starts at 8am and is a charity event. All proceeds go to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter. https://www.facebook.com/events/999467297903993/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_local_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D



Friday, September 1

Job Fair SWFL Jobs

The Job Fair is set to take place at the Bonita Springs YMCA, located at 27200 Kent Rd., Bonita Springs, FL 34135, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

For further details, contact the YMCA at 239-221-7560, CareerSource at 239-931-8200 or Goodwill at 239-995-2106.

Monday, August 28

WINK News Hurricane Guide maps

Evacuation zone — what zone are you?

Sunday, August 20

Click here for the schedule of monthly beach clean-ups for Marco Island.

Thursday, August 17

Email tips@winknews.com to give your feedback snags you encountered in the first week of school.

Click here for a list of the Lee County School District job openings.

Click here to register for the Lee County School District job fair.

Tuesday, August 15

Click here and scroll down the page to take the City of Cape Coral Parking survey.

Saturday, August 12

Click here to visit the Cape Coral Animal Shelter Online Auction.

Friday, August 11

Click here to visit Miz Shirley’s Shrimp Shack Facebook page.

Friday, August 4

WINK’s ‘Back to School’ Special

Click here for more information on the Boys and Girls after school program.

Hendry County School District remains committed to its Guardian Program year after year, click here for more information.

Tuesday, August 1

Click here for more information on the Cape Coral Yacht Club stakeholder club.

Wednesday, July 26

Click here for more information on helping the Burke family recover from the rollover crash involving 11 children.

Sunday, July 23

Click here for a complete list of the Tax Holidays in 2023.

Friday, July 21

NFMCA Shoe Fundraiser: Sprinting back to school, step-up and donate today.

Thursday, July 13

24th Annual Big Backpack Event

Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Myers Skatium located at 2250 Broadway.

The first 2,000 students ages 5 to 12 will receive backpacks, school supplies and groceries.

To volunteer, reach out to the Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor Hiring Events

CareerSource Southwest Florida

3745 Tamiami Trail. Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Thursday July 27, August 10 & August 24 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center

75 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Monday July 17, August 28 | 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday July 29, August 19 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Free Back-To-School Vaccination Clinics 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal M.I. (151 NE Pine Island Rd. Cape Coral) Premier Mobile Health Services, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Lee County, is pleased to offer free back to school vaccinations for school aged children. Premier will have their mobile medical clinic on site during these vaccination events to provide primary care services including, but not limited to, chronic disease management, diabetes testing and monitoring, blood pressure and cardiac monitoring, and COVID 19 testing. https://premiermobilehealth.org/



Friday, July 7

Click here to sign up for Gulfshore Life

Thursday, July 6

Click here to get help paying your bills in Charlotte County

Tuesday, July 4

Click here to see 2023 property tax roll values for Lee County

Friday, June 30

Click here to check Algae test results near your home or neighborhood.

Wednesday, June 28

Click here to read Ron DeSantis’ full statement on the new immigration law SB 1718.

Click here to see a map of the Fecal Indicator Bacteria (FIB) results for samples pulled on June 24, 2023.

Tuesday, June 27

Click here to see Congressman Byron Donalds’s full response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s concerns regarding the Ethylene Oxide discharges at the LeeSar/American Contract Systems plant in Fort Myers.

Monday, June 26

Insurance villages

Hours:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Myers

Tuesday, June 27th

Florida Southwestern State College

8099 College Parkway, AA177

Punta Gorda

Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th

Charlotte County Event Center

75 Taylor Street

Participating companies:

Allstate/Castle Key (Fort Myers only)

American Integrity

Citizens

FEMA/NFIP (Flood)

FL Peninsula/Edison

FrontLine/First Protective

Heritage

Homeowners Choice/TyTap

Progressive/ASI

SafePoint

State Farm

Tower Hill

Universal P&C

What to bring:

A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State issued ID)

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian

Repair estimates

Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.

Tuesday, June 20

A local water park is holding the world’s largest swim lesson this week.

On Thursday, Sunsplash will be teaching basic water safety.

The first 100 guests to register will receive one free Sunsplash ticket.

All participants will receive a coupon for a free slushie or HTeaO.

Preregistration is required.

To do so, visit the Sunsplash website.

Tuesday, June 13

Volunteers are needed for the annual Red, White & Boom Fourth of July celebration. To volunteer, click here.

Friday, June 9

Free breakfast and lunch for Lee County students this summer

The Summer BreakSpot Program allows the Lee County School District’s Food and Nutrition Services Department to provide free meals to children who are 18 years and younger at no cost to them during the summer. There are three ways to find a Summer BreakSpot site and serving times for breakfast and lunch: Dial 211, Text “Food” to 304-304 or visit www.SummerBreakSpot.org.

2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

This is the last day of Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. See what items you can save on by clicking here.

Citizens Property Insurance Corporation proposed rate hike

The record is open for public comment through June 22, 2023. Public comment may be submitted at the rate hearing or by emailing with the subject line “Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.”

Tuesday, May 30

The Rotary Club of Fort Myers South is celebrating law enforcement in the area.

Those interested in attending the Law & Order Ball on June 3 can buy tickets at the event’s website.

Tuesday, May 23

The School District of Lee County is hosting a virtual recruitment fair from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for teachers, counselors and instructional support positions.

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree or expect to graduate with one by August. You must also have a valid standard teaching certificate.

To register or find more information, visit the Lee Schools website.

Friday, May 19

National Boating Safety Week starts on Saturday and in preparation, Friday is wear your life jacket to work day.

FWC is encouraging all boaters wear a life jacket on any body of water, not just when boating offshore.

For more information on the types of life vests are required and what kinds of vests are right for you, visit this link.

Friday, May 12

Another Disaster Recovery Center is closing its doors for good. The DRC at the Tringali Recreation Center in Charlotte County will permanently close Saturday at 6 p.m.

You can still get help through Community Organizations Active in a Disaster.

Wednesday, April 26

Friends of Foster Children Forever needs new clothes for foster children in the following sizes:

Infant girls and boys

2T girls

3T girls and boys

4T girls and boys

5T boys

Teen sizes for girls and boys

Pajamas for girls and boys.

You can send donations to 3050 Horseshoe Drive N. Ste. 260, Naples.