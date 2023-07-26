Mother of 11 kids in rollover crash speaks out

The mother of 11 kids involved in a crashed van spoke to WINK News about what happened.

According to Robin Williams, a family friend, Natalie Burke was behind the wheel of the van when she and another car smashed into each other on Joel Boulevard, in Lehigh Acres.

Everyone involved was rushed to the hospital. Natalie’s 11-year-old daughter suffered a lacerated spleen.

“My daughter is having a hard time. She’s got a long recovery ahead, but she’s OK,” Natalie Burke said.

Now everyone has returned home and is recovering. The Burke family lost their van. Then Tuesday, Natalie’s mother passed away.

“It’s just so devastating that happened, the accident, and then this is happening, and my heart just goes out to her. I’m very sad for her,” Williams said.

Family and friends are doing whatever they can to get Natalie and her family back on her feet.

“As far as donating, things I know they need still are booster seats, because they have a lot of youngsters. Some car seats, some booster seats, and school supplies and things like that. To help with the financial burden of trying to get another vehicle and handle these funeral arrangements, as well,” said Mickaayla Kimball, a family friend.

If you’d like to help, the family needs back-to-school supplies, dog food, hay for horses and car seats. Reach out to Mickaylaa Kimball at 239-560-3110 for more information.