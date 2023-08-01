Cape Coral seeking residents to join Yacht Club stakeholder group

Cape Coral yacht club CREDIT WINK News

The city of Cape Coral is seeking residents to join the Yacht Club stakeholder group.

Interested parties must complete a survey by Friday. Those eligible to apply include current and past Cape Coral residents.

The stakeholder group will help determine which stylistic elements from the existing Yacht Club ballroom will be considered for incorporation into the new building or buildings. It will include members of city staff, the Youth Council and Cape Coral residents.

Everyone who takes the survey will be entered in a lottery and chosen randomly. If you’re picked, the city will contact you.

The first meeting is at the end of the month. You can apply here.