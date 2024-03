This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

33-year-old Vicente Ramirez is wanted in Collier County for second-degree murder. Ramirez is accused of stabbing two men outside El Catrin Sports Bar and Nightclub on Collier Boulevard. One victim died.

Ramirez has a prior felony conviction in California and a tattoo of LA on his right thumb. Investigators believe he may have left the area but want you to keep an eye out.

Charlisha Shields is accused of falsifying community service hours that she never actually worked. She got that community service after getting convicted in Lee County of grand theft auto and has now violated her probation.

The 26-year-old will be held without bond once law enforcement catches up with her.

Russell Simpson also violated Lee County probation. He was found guilty in October of ramming a Fort Myers police cruiser in the middle of the day while under the influence of alcohol.

The 52-year-old has several past charges and will be held without bond once caught.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.