The Weather Authority is forecasting a damp Tuesday morning with ideal afternoon conditions to kick off the first day of spring.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Tuesday: A wet start with rain showers and clouds subsiding by 7 a.m.

Southwest Florida will see a beautiful afternoon with mostly sunny skies and cooler less humid conditions.

Afternoon highs will be in the lower to mid-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly clear and cooler start with temperatures in the 50s across Southwest Florida.

The afternoon will bring mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday: Pleasant morning with a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds will increase throughout the day, and we’ll see a few showers, possibly on during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be warmer in the afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-80s.