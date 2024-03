Kayla Rincon-Miller. CREDIT: Rincon-Miller family

Dozens of people gathered at Cape Coral’s Jaycee Park on Saturday night for a vigil to remember Kayla Rincon-Miller. The teen was fatally shot in Cape Coral on Sunday, March 17.

“For everybody who came, just know Kayla saved a lot of people’s lives just by answering the phone or talking to her,” reflected one friend.

Those who attended wore pink and purple, Kayla’s favorite colors, in her honor.

In a Facebook post for the event, the family stated:

A candlelight vigil is being held in memory of Kayla Rincon-Miller. Please join us in honoring her life by standing in unity for a moment of silence and prayer. To shine a light for hope, justice, and healing in the community she called home. Kayla’s passing has touched the hearts of so many. Let’s unite and spread the love that lived within this beautiful child.

“I just want to say, please love your loved ones like there is no tomorrow, please. I never knew this would be the last day that I could talk to my sister,” said an emotional Tatiana Rincon-Miller, Kayla’s sister.

Family and friends held a moment of silence and prayed for the teen.

“The family, the friends, and some members of the community who came that don’t know Kayla, they’re still, at the end of the day, hoping for justice,” said family friend Arlene Noboa. “Hoping that at least the other suspects are found so they can at least get a little bit of closure.”

One suspect has been arrested in connection with Kayla’s murder.

The Cape Coral Police Department confirmed that 16-year-old Thomas Stein is the prime suspect in the murder case, and he has been charged as principal to a murder while engaged in a robbery.

Police also said the North Fort Myers teen was not acting alone at the time of the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information on the death of Kayla Ricncon-Miller, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.