It’s time for Miracle Moment.

WINK News anchor Amanda Hall brought us a bell-ringing blitz.

Several kids just finished cancer treatment and are on their way to brighter, healthier days ahead.

There were cheers and confetti for Jahely Martinez. She just finished treatment for leukemia, ringing a purple bell to mark the momentous occasion following a 2-and-a-half-year battle. Jahely Martinez. CREDIT: WINK News

She loves cats and dogs, especially the hospital dog, Lemon.

Jayden Hernandez-Gutierrez has also been ringing the bell recently. The 12-year-old completed six months of treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The family shed a few happy tears, and Jayden is looking forward to getting out on the soccer field.

Jayden Hernandez-Gutierrez. CREDIT: WINK News

Aurelia Denson loves the Addams Family, and her doctors and nurses know it.

She rang the bell in her black tutu and combat boots.

She recently turned 5 and completed treatment for a rare Wilms tumor. Denson looks forward to starting kindergarten in August.