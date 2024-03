For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week’s featured friends:

Polly Pocket is a 1.5-year-old dog.

She is a bundle of energy who loves to be with active people.

Polly Pocket’s favorite activities included playing fetch with her tennis ball and relaxing in the pool.

While affectionate, she will need to be trained not to jump on people and give them kisses.

Kodiak is a 2-year-old husky mix.

He loves to keep active through the “My Dog’s Mobile Gym,” which utilizes non-motorized slacks that allow the animal to control the speed and time spent on the equipment.

A promotion between CCDAS and My Dog’s Mobile Gym will allow for a free one-time session for any pet adopted from the pet shelter.

Note that the mobile gym makes an appearance every Saturday.

There are around 150 furry friends just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it!