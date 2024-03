It’s a good weekend to be by the Caloosahatchee River.

The Lake Okeechobee releases are being put on pause Saturday after nearly six weeks.

The Caloosahatchee needs help bringing its salinity levels back up.

This pause should help improve our water quality.

Over the next two weeks, the Army Corps will be keeping an eye on Lake O’s condition, and they’ll be working on a new release schedule.