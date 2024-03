CREDIT: Ralph Arwood & Calusa Waterkeeper

The water around the Sanibel Lighthouse has looked as stunning as ever, but that could change on Thursday since Lake Okeechobee is set to release more water.

A literal line in the sand dividing the emerald-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the bleak brown water from Lake Okeechobee. Weekly water levels update for key South Florida water bodies:



💧 Lake Okeechobee: 16.12 ft

💧 WCA 2A: 12.06 ft

💧 WCA 3A: 10.34 ft



On Wednesday, The South Florida Water Management District gave their weekly water levels update for key bodies of water in South Florida, including Lake Okeechobee.

On Feb. 17, the Army Corps of Engineers began releasing water from Lake O.