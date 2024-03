“High temperatures will reach the mid to low 80s under mostly sunny skies,” explained The Weather Authority Meteorologist Nash Rhodes.

By the late afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds will form, although Southwest Florida will stay rain-free.

It’s a great day for Easter egg hunts and boaters. Be sure to bring the sunblock.

“Our UV Index will be very high, so ensure you apply sunscreen regularly and take frequent breaks in the shade if you are outside for long periods today,” added Rhodes.

And warmer weather is on the way for the start of the week. Highs will climb into the upper 80s beginning Monday.

We will remain dry until Wednesday of next week.

“A cold front will bring us chances for showers and thunderstorms, with a few lingering into Thursday,” said Rhodes.