Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for April 3, 2024

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Teresa Pierret is wanted in Lee County on a felony arrest warrant and order revoking pretrial supervision. She was arrested on animal cruelty charges. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News she was released under the condition she would check in with officers but hasn’t since December. The 53-year-old was last known to be living in South Fort Myers.

This week, investigators said Joey Vasquez violated the terms of his drug offender probation. Court records show Vasquez was found guilty last year of hitting a bartender at SOHO in downtown Fort Myers with a bottle and sentenced to three years of probation. When law enforcement catches up with him, he’ll be held without bond.

And, Natalia Gette is supposed to show up for court ordered drug testing after getting arrested for her fourth DUI. Records show, she hasn’t. Now, her pretrial supervision has been revoked and there is a warrant for her arrest. Look for her in South Fort Myers.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.