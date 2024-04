Hundreds of thousands of immigrants could be saved from losing their jobs.

That’s because there’s been an extension of working permits.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that the extension went from 180 to 540 days.

That means eligible immigrants whose EADs have expired since October 27 will remain eligible to work for at least another 360 days.

This extension is a lifeline for many families in our area.

Click above for the full story.