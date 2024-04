The Southwest Florida Astronomical Society will set up telescopes in Downtown Fort Myers, offering free observation of the partial solar eclipse.

Telescopes will be set up on the west side of Centennial Park, near the pavilion.

Special filters will be placed on the telescopes to make viewing the eclipse safe.

The eclipse’s first contact will be at 1:44 pm. Mid-eclipse will occur at 3:00 p.m.

The last contact will be at 4:14 p.m

A limited supply of free solar eclipse glasses and viewers and educational material about astronomy and the eclipse will be provided.

If viewing the solar eclipse, it is suggested to use proper eyewear as staring into the sun for a few seconds can permanently damage your eyes.

According to the Associated Press, In 2017, a woman who viewed the solar eclipse without adequate protection came to Mount Sinai’s New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, complaining of a black spot in her vision. Doctors discovered retinal damage that corresponded to the eclipse’s shape.

Weather conditions in Southwest Florida are expected to be partly cloudy for the eclipse, as Floridians will see the moon cover up 52% of the sun at 2:59 p.m.

The upcoming total solar eclipse is predicted to last around 4 minutes and 28 seconds, doubling the time recorded during the total eclipse in 2017. The length of the total eclipse will depend on the region