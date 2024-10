Hurricane Milton may be in the rearview mirror for some in southwest Florida, but certainly not for everyone.

After Ian, the Johnson funeral had to be rebuilt, but instead of a new funeral home, the Life Celebration Center of Punta Gorda was born.

On Sunday, a family came together and hosted a garage sale for people affected by the storms; WINK News reporter Paul Dolan attended the event.

Clothes, baby items, towels, and more were laid out under tents at the Life Celebration Center of Punta Gorda.

Sherry Taft and her family were the masterminds behind this garage sale, and with everything donated and given to those in need for free, it’s generosity incarnate.

“We’re so blessed with what we have. So we just want to share that,” Sherry said.

This family works just like a team; everyone helps, even the young ones.

“This is what my husband and I do. This is our life. We help others…our family just sticks together,” she said.

Erik Taft told WINK, “Anybody’s in need, neighbors, friends, just random people that we see…We’ve always been that family that just like to help do what we can.”

And the generosity was contagious at the garage sale. People like Robert started donating bags all morning.

“It feels good to give back, you know. Again, we made it through the hurricane fine. We’re lucky enough to have what we have, and we’ve shared it with others,” said Robert.

The more items people took home, the more people came by to donate more.

And for Sherry, she couldn’t ask for anything else.

“I just want the light of Jesus to shine and people to know that there are people that care, really. I just want people to know that they’re not alone,” Sherry explained.

Working hard all morning and afternoon, Sherry showed southwest Florida the personification of caring and generosity.

If you’d like to donate or learn more about how you can help, you can reach them via Facebook here or here.