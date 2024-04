CREDIT: San Carlos Fire Department

The wildfire near Alico Road in Fort Myers continues to burn as crews battle to contain it.

The 10-acre fire ignited Monday afternoon, East of Interstate 75. San Carlos Fire Rescue said the Alico Road fire is nearly 11 acres but is now 95% contained, as of Tuesday afternoon.

They and the Florida Forest Service will be on the scene for the next eight hours mopping up hot spots.

Fire officials said there will be visible smoke in the area for a while.