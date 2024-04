Drivers on Alico Road are being asked to move over as fire rescue crews battle a brush fire.

Traffic is being held up as first responders fight the fire Monday, as of 6 p.m.

The fire is burning seven acres between Alico Road and the WildBlue gated community near Florida Gulf Coast University.

Florida Forest Service is on the scene and have the fire 70% contained.

One lane of Alico Road is closed.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.