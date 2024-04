The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains on the shoreline of Lake Michigan believed to be those of a 19-year-old woman with ties to Cape Coral.

The torso and arm were found on Thursday and are believed to be that of Sade Robinson, whom the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office believes was murdered by Maxwell Anderson.

Deputies say she went on a date with 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson and then never showed up for work the next day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‚ÄėShe was my everything‚Äô: Cape Coral father of teen murdered and dismembered speaks out

Robinson’s leg was first discovered on April 2nd, 2024, in Warninmont Park in Cudahy.

Additional remains were discovered in Milwaukee a week later after the initial discovery.

We spoke exclusively with her father, Carlos, who is still in Cape Coral.

He wants everyone to know what a beautiful, kind-hearted person his daughter was. He shared a very heartwarming story with us about a time he gave Sade an allowance. They were on the way to the fair, and she asked him to roll down his window so she could give her entire allowance to a man who was on the side of the road with a sign.

Carlos said it’s a perfect example of her good soul.

Ask anybody about Sade, and you’re sure to hear about her beautiful smile.

“She’s just like me; liked to laugh, put smiles on people’s faces,” Carlos said.

Anderson has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and Arson of Property other than a Building in Robinson’s death. All three charges are felonies and carry a combined maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

WINK News reporter Amy Galo contributed to this WINK Digital report.