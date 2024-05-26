WINK News

Watch Now

At least 1 dead in crash on SR-82

Published: Updated:

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash that left one person deceased.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday near Sunshine Boulevard and State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres.

At least one person has died in the crash. It is unclear if any other injuries have been reported.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.