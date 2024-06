Box after box, GL Homes volunteers put in the work at the Harry Chapin Food Bank’s “Pack the Pantry” event.

Volunteers packaged shelf-stable foods like mac and cheese, pinto beans and milk for hungry families in Southwest Florida.

“We have thousands of volunteers who come and volunteer. Tens of thousands of hours every year worth millions of dollars to the food bank because otherwise, we’d have to hire staff to do that work,” said Richard LeBer, President & CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank. “So we try to make it as pleasant and fun and experience as we possibly can for people who come out.”

What better way than through a little friendly competition to see who can build more Harry’s Helpings meal kits within two hours?

“We have eight people on each team. So yeah, we’re excited to have a little friendly competition. But like I said, GL Homes take this very seriously,” said Dianna Betancourt, Vice President and Project Manager of Rivercreek for GL Homes.

Altogether, these teams packed nearly 900 meal kits because they understand there is a need.

“There’s a lot of people that are struggling to pay for those homes, and food is a necessity that you need just as much as a shelter, so I think they just go wonderfully together,” said Betancourt.

These volunteers hope to make this summer the healthiest, not the hungriest, season for children and families.

“Summer is a hungry time in Southwest Florida because a lot of folks who work seasonally in the hospitality business have had their hours reduced. Kids are home from school and not necessarily getting better at school like they normally would. So, we have a lot of needs. And we just love the support of our community and our wonderful volunteers to help us make sure that nobody has to go hungry.”