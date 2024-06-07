Downtown Fort Myers without Art Walk

WINK News
The FBI has released over 300 pages of unclassified documents pertaining to the murder investigation.
Michele Baron just graduated from Arizona State University at the age of 64, and she has quite the success story, all thanks to Uber.
Bonita Springs abstract artist, Mally Khorsantchi, oil paints from her gorgeous custom home along the imperial river, to find the “mysterious space” of chaos and order
Naples Zoo and Riptide Brewing Company are getting ready to raise money for Florida panther conservation, and all you have to do is have a beer.
In a WINK News exclusive, reporter Liz Biro sat down with Lee Hollander to talk about what it takes to lead a death penalty case.
Fort Myers Beach is a favorite stay-cation spot for people in Southwest Florida and a destination for many across the county.
You don’t have to venture to Mordor to see the extended editions of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy in theaters.
Estero has submitted its response to FEMA regarding the Hurricane Ian compliance issue, and it is now available for residents to access.
For Riverdale High School, renovations are not going to be cheap.
A man walked into a Charlotte County restaurant and took off with a fundraising tip jar.
Summer camp is back at Wa-ke Hatchee Park and Rec Center.
Three people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly being involved in drug transactions at a drug house in Cape Coral.
The FDA has approved a new way to ease back pain.
A Lee County man has been found guilty for the murder of his girlfriend and her mother.
WINK News was in downtown Fort Myers Friday evening. Not many people were around, but surprisingly, there was not much traffic. It is possible people figured out their alternative routes to Edison bridge.
That is a surprise because this week, during rush hour, there has been bumper-to-bumper traffic.
The traffic is ultimately the reason why June’s Art Walk was canceled.
Downtown felt a little lonely Friday evening, as a big crowd, tents and art were all missing.
“For them to cancel it for traffic reasons, I just didn’t understand. I was really surprised,” said Reimond Aulen, a downtown business owner and band member.
Others say the cancelation was necessary, like Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson.
“I was contacted by the executive director of the river district alliance. She said, ‘Look, I’ve got a lot of artists who are not comfortable coming downtown because of the traffic situation or not sure if the crowds will be there. It’s a lot of work to come down, set up and have low, low attendance,'” Anderson said.
Businesses were looking forward to the art walk.
“It’s getting to be summer, which is typically slow. We’ve got this parking situation that everybody’s dealing with, which has been devastating for downtown. And now they’re taking away this event that everybody has been looking forward to to help supplement their income,” Aulen said.
Reimond every other Friday plays with his band in downtown Fort Myers.
“Even if there’s a cancellation, we still do that. Because as a business owner, I believe in consistency. I believe that being repetitive, and doing things so that people don’t have to understand the schedule, is really critical to develop patterns and habits with with your patients and the people who you’re trying to attract,” Aulen said.
He believes the art walk could’ve happened despite the traffic problems.
“I think with a little bit of signage, and some detour signage put up directing people to Second Street and MLK. I don’t understand why they can’t just do this event. So people can have a little bit extra income, especially now,” Aulen said.
Reimond said there’s a bigger issue than traffic lingering over downtown. It’s parking. He said parking is impacting business, which is one reason business owners were looking forward to getting some extra cash from Art Walk.
The River District Alliance is the one that organizes Art Walk.
They’ve said Music Walk, which happens every 3rd Friday of each month, is still on for June 21.