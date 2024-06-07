Downtown Fort Myers without Art Walk

WINK News was in downtown Fort Myers Friday evening. Not many people were around, but surprisingly, there was not much traffic. It is possible people figured out their alternative routes to Edison bridge.

That is a surprise because this week, during rush hour, there has been bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The traffic is ultimately the reason why June’s Art Walk was canceled.

Downtown felt a little lonely Friday evening, as a big crowd, tents and art were all missing.

“For them to cancel it for traffic reasons, I just didn’t understand. I was really surprised,” said Reimond Aulen, a downtown business owner and band member.

Others say the cancelation was necessary, like Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson.

“I was contacted by the executive director of the river district alliance. She said, ‘Look, I’ve got a lot of artists who are not comfortable coming downtown because of the traffic situation or not sure if the crowds will be there. It’s a lot of work to come down, set up and have low, low attendance,'” Anderson said.

Businesses were looking forward to the art walk.

“It’s getting to be summer, which is typically slow. We’ve got this parking situation that everybody’s dealing with, which has been devastating for downtown. And now they’re taking away this event that everybody has been looking forward to to help supplement their income,” Aulen said.

Reimond every other Friday plays with his band in downtown Fort Myers.

“Even if there’s a cancellation, we still do that. Because as a business owner, I believe in consistency. I believe that being repetitive, and doing things so that people don’t have to understand the schedule, is really critical to develop patterns and habits with with your patients and the people who you’re trying to attract,” Aulen said.

He believes the art walk could’ve happened despite the traffic problems.

“I think with a little bit of signage, and some detour signage put up directing people to Second Street and MLK. I don’t understand why they can’t just do this event. So people can have a little bit extra income, especially now,” Aulen said.

Reimond said there’s a bigger issue than traffic lingering over downtown. It’s parking. He said parking is impacting business, which is one reason business owners were looking forward to getting some extra cash from Art Walk.

The River District Alliance is the one that organizes Art Walk.

They’ve said Music Walk, which happens every 3rd Friday of each month, is still on for June 21.