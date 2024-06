Possible rainfall totals through Sunday, June 16, 11:00 p.m.

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain storms throughout your Monday afternoon and evening.

For the workweek, the Weather Authority will expect heavy rainfall, with Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt forecasting that at least half a foot to a foot of rain is possible.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “We’re tracking some showers, with some of the stronger storms being recorded in Lee County. Southwest Florida will continue to see the spread of showers throughout the day.”

This transitions into scattered storms for the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures remain in the low 90s for most of the area.

When it’s not raining, expect to see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day.

A moisture plume from the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico will filter into the Southwest Florida area over the course of the workweek.

This will primarily be the reason for the high amounts of rain expected throughout the week.

Tuesday is shaping up to have the greatest rain chances of the week for Southwest Florida.

Rain and storms on and off through most of the day will help limit high temperatures to the mid and upper 80s.

Breezy conditions are possible along the coast with wind speeds between 15-20 mph.

Scattered storms continue across Southwest Florida and highs continue to fall below average in the mid and upper 80s.

Tropical models are still hinting at the possibility of weak tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico heading into the weekend.

Models are currently signaling towards a more westward pull of the moisture plume and area of potential development.

Regardless of development, elevated rain chances are expected across Southwest Florida all week.

Remember, this Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to be very active so take advantage of the two week ‘Sales Tax Holiday’ through June 14.