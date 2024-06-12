WINK News

Firefighter saves kitten in Lehigh Acres

CREDIT: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District

Lehigh Acres firefighters rescued a kitten from a storm drain during the storms that have been ravaging the area these past few days.

A 911 caller reported the kitten was stuck in a drainage culvert during the torrential storms on Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, Firefighter Auld, a member of the Southwest Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force was able to safely remove the kitten from the drain.

He donned a special search and rescue helmet to make the save.

