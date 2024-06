Photo by Ayyeee Ayyeee on Pexels.com

Cuddle up with the purr-fect companion this summer! June is National Adopt-a-cat Month.

In Lee County, some organizations are offering some special discounts to spread the feline love.

Lee County Domestic Services and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will host a Cat-a-pawlooza event on Thursday, June 20.

Cats and kittens will be available for fostering and adoption. The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 10801 Corkscrew Road.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society will offer discounts on cat adoptions throughout the month of June.

Adoption fees for cats 7 months and older will be half off. Families who choose to adopt a kitten can get two kittens for one adoption fee.

At the Animal Refuge Center (ARC) in North Fort Myers, anyone who adopts an ARC cat in June will be entered to win a prize bag full of treats for you and your furry companion.

According to the American Humane Society, June is chosen for Adopt-a-Cat Month because it is the height of the kitten season.