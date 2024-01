With the potential for severe weather in the forecast, many of us will hunker down indoors this weekend, a luxury not everyone has, especially after Hurricane Ian.

So, Saint Mathew’s House opened two shelters Friday night to make sure those who need a roof over their heads get one.

“We had a flood that came in and just took everything,” said Edward McNulty, a shelter resident.

McNulty lost his home. He didn’t know where to turn.

It’s the sad reality for many southwest Floridians living in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

“In Collier County, most of our lower income and older housing was destroyed or severely damaged,” said Michael Nojunas, director of the Campbell Lodge, St. Matthew’s House.

This left many people, especially seniors, experiencing first-time homelessness.

“These were people who are well established living their life here for decades, and one storm has completely wiped them out,” Nojunas said.

McNulty is one of those people, but he said everything changed when he walked through St. Matthew’s doors.

“I’m just trying to gain back life. They gave me a place to stay, [a] roof over my head,” he said.

And as southwest Florida prepares for potential severe weather this weekend…

“We don’t want anybody to be out on the street and feel that they have nowhere to go,” Nojunas said.

St. Matthews is opening up its emergency shelters at Cambell Lodge and Immokalee Friendship House to anyone, whether you’re homeless or still rebuilding your home after Ian.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. If you think you’re at risk, if you think it’s going to be cold, please come see us,” Nojunas said.

The shelter will provide food, blankets, coffee, and a bed. All you have to do is…

“Show up here at our front at our front door every night at 8 p.m. and ask for an emergency stay,” Nojunas said.

Those emergency shelters are not just open for the weekend. They’ll remain open through the rest of January as more cold weather is anticipated.

If you want to find out more about how to get help or give help to St. Matthews, click here.