Man rescued from SUV as flooding affects Lee County roadways

The Florida Highway Patrol has issued road closures for the following streets due to flooding caused by heavy rain.
Reporter Camila Pereira spoke with neighbors, who said that the flooding was normal but still is concerning.
The Weather Authority has continuing coverage of the widespread rain that has been drenching Southwest Florida since Monday morning.
Experts say the amount of rain we’ve had means we’re likely to see more snakes, frogs, toads and mosquitoes.
They can strike anytime and anywhere! Now, a new clinical trial for epilepsy is using a regenerative brain cell procedure to stop seizures.
A water main break has caused an immediate boil water notice for areas of Southwest Arcadia.
Magic, a three-year-old greyhound, has showcased his speed in FastCAT events enough to rise up the rankings as one of the fastest dogs.
The jury has returned from deliberations to deliver their verdict on the murder of two Cape Coral women.
Bonita Bill’s is for sale. The family that owns the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook.
Escargot 41, a longtime French restaurant in Park Shore Plaza in Naples, has plans to expand its local business with an adjacent piano bar and cocktail lounge.
Lehigh Acres firefighters rescued a kitten from a storm drain during the storms that have been ravaging the area these past few days.
Americans’ love affair with Italian food, wine, culture and art isn’t lost on Marzia and Nico Candelora. The husband-and-wife team of Italian restaurateurs opened their second Punta Gorda establishment—Fresco.
On Wednesday, jurors will hear more evidence to determine whether to recommend the death penalty or life in prison for a man accused of killing five women inside a bank in Sebring.
The flooded roads of Lee County saw fire rescuers jump into action to save a man from his slowly sinking SUV.
The Weather Authority and the National Hurricane Center have been tracking an area of low pressure moving through Florida.
The South Trail Fire & Rescue Service District rescued a man from inside his sinking vehicle on Plantation Road at around 11:45 a.m.
According to the fire rescue, water was over the driver’s lap, and the car was slowly sinking in the mud.
Credit: The South Trail Fire & Rescue Service District
A flood advisory issued for Lee County has been extended until 2:30 p.m. as heavy rainfall blankets the Southwest Florida area.
The Weather Authority has been tracking the rainfall, as large amounts of rain drench the area.
Rain has been falling at a rate of around two to four inches per hour, with six inches total rainfall possible over the next four hours.
Southern Lee and Northern Collier counties will see the brunt of the rainfall on Wednesday, with areas like Cape Coral experiencing around 4 inches as of noon.
Visibility is reduced for motorists as the rain continues to pour, with road flooding possible.
The fire district advises people to stay home and avoid the roadways while the heavy downpour continues.