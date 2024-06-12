Man rescued from SUV as flooding affects Lee County roadways

The flooded roads of Lee County saw fire rescuers jump into action to save a man from his slowly sinking SUV.

The South Trail Fire & Rescue Service District rescued a man from inside his sinking vehicle on Plantation Road at around 11:45 a.m.

According to the fire rescue, water was over the driver’s lap, and the car was slowly sinking in the mud. Credit: The South Trail Fire & Rescue Service District

A flood advisory issued for Lee County has been extended until 2:30 p.m. as heavy rainfall blankets the Southwest Florida area.

The Weather Authority has been tracking the rainfall, as large amounts of rain drench the area.

Rain has been falling at a rate of around two to four inches per hour, with six inches total rainfall possible over the next four hours.

Southern Lee and Northern Collier counties will see the brunt of the rainfall on Wednesday, with areas like Cape Coral experiencing around 4 inches as of noon.

Visibility is reduced for motorists as the rain continues to pour, with road flooding possible.

The fire district advises people to stay home and avoid the roadways while the heavy downpour continues.