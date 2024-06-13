‘I wound up letting my body determine what I could do’; nerve simulator helps control bowel issues

WINK News
The total rainfall from the past two days averaged 4 to 9 inches in Southwest Florida, with 10 to 12 inches in the hardest-hit Collier County, especially along Alligator Alley.
The only public hospital system in Southwest Florida could soon go through changes.
Collier County is considering privatizing the operations at Sun-N-Fun Lagoon Water Park. The park is currently closed for major repairs.
Students are setting their sights on the skies and their dreams on the clouds while staying on the ground at Page Field Airport.
Heavy rain has saturated Southwest Florida this week, leading to widespread flooding and rising waters in low-lying areas.
Tommy Bohanon’s nephew played every down of high school football using his uncle’s next play mentality both on and off the field.
The Weather Authority continues its coverage of the heavy rainfall that has created havoc in the Southwest Florida area.
The demolition had been scheduled to begin Thursday morning, but heavy rain and flooding in South Florida led officials to postpone the project until Friday.
The Nature Conservancy in Florida is celebrating a recent conservation easement through which they were given 500 acres of land to protect panthers.
A family is finding some peace as their loved one’s killer is convicted. At the same time, the killer, Wade Wilson, showed no emotion as the jury read the verdict.
The iconic 1000 Miglia is coming to Florida for the first time with Southwest Florida part of the first leg of the race.
The urge to use the bathroom is a very real issue for millions of Americans
Rain forces Florida Gulf Coast University to shut down classes and activities
Collier County will spend $720,624 in Conservation Collier funds to purchase nine properties to increase conservation areas and protect panthers, black bears and other wildlife habitats. County commissioners on June 11 approved purchasing the properties, which range from 1.14 to 10 acres, with price tags ranging from $24,910 to $141,340. Most parcels will be purchased […]
The rain will not let up, and people are seeing the effects of it in Charlotte County, particularly in Punta Gorda.
The urge to use the bathroom is a very real issue for millions of Americans, including Laverne Leahy.
As a former school superintendent in Chicago, Leahy is a go-getter. But it was a ‘going’ problem that stopped her from enjoying life.
“I am in really good health, with the exception of these intestinal problems,” Leahy said.
The Naples resident said the issue was embarrassing and debilitating. “It controlled my life. I wound up letting my body determine what I could do.”
I was in tears. And I said ,’I need a miracle’
Laverne Leahy
Wanting to regain control, she sought help from urologist Dr. Elliot Blau.
“We’re talking about fecal incontinence, which is something that some people don’t really want to talk about but is very prevalent,” Dr. Blau said. He is part of Precision Healthcare Specialists working in Southwest Florida.
Dr. Blau offered Leahy a stimulating solution: a tiny device comprised of a small battery and lead wires. Implanted in the upper buttocks, it sends a mild signal to the sacral nerve, which controls the bowels and bladder.
“You can see there are four separate electrodes on this lead wire here, and each one of these lead electrodes can be utilized to stimulate the nerve,” said Dr. Blau, demonstrating the device.
Nerve stimulators are used to treat a variety of health conditions. Everything from chronic pain and epilepsy to incontinence and more. All work off the same principle of disrupting nerve signals that are overreacting.
“The device itself is actually just calming the aberrant nerve signals down, right, so the nerve still functions as it normally would. What it’s doing, again, is just diminishing the hyperactivity of that nerve,” Blau said.
It was an instant success for Leahy. “Everything worked. It was like a natural way of living.”
It’s estimated that 18 million Americans struggle with bowel control to some degree. For many, this could be a huge relief, Dr. Blau said. “There’s over a 90% reduction in overall urgency, frequency and leakage.”
The battery lasts around 15 years, empowering Leahy far into the future.
The device is FDA-approved and may be covered by insurance, provided patients have failed other treatment options.