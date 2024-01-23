Nerve stimulator helps bowel control

Fecal incontinence is heartbreakingly embarrassing for those who suffer from it. But now, there’s renewed hope thanks to an implantable device that helps patients regain control.

The ‘sacral stim’ uses a remote control to send electrical pulses to weak bowels. Kristy Platt was just 49 when she developed rectal cancer.

She underwent chemo, surgery and radiation. Lifesaving treatments that took a toll.

“I have to say that radiation for having rectal cancer radiation can be very humiliating, and humbling,” she said.

Then came the battle with fecal incontinence—the inability to control her bowel movements. Pratt was forced to use a colostomy bag until her doctor gave her another option: using a sacral stimulator.

It involves surgery, which is performed with the patient lying on their belly. Dr. Mario Alcantara, a colorectal surgeon with Baptist Health System, demonstrated the procedure,

“So, what I’m doing is putting a needle in that little hole, and I’m touching the nerve. I get a wire, the size of most patient’s hair, through that wire, needle, and pull that needle out, and that wire is just touching that tree trunk,” he said.

The ‘tree trunk’ includes only nerves controlling the bladder and bowel- nothing else. The procedure to implant the device takes only five minutes but lasts a lifetime, helping 97% of patients. Pratt counts herself among them. Her condition is one of many that can lead to fecal incontinence.

“Patients are being told that it’s part of the aging process, ‘You’re getting old; it’s just something you have to live with,’ and it’s, honestly, not true,” Pratt said.

She is now back to swimming, fishing and enjoying life with one less worry.