No smile: Wade Wilson’s lack of emotion during double murder trial

The total rainfall from the past two days averaged 4 to 9 inches in Southwest Florida, with 10 to 12 inches in the hardest-hit Collier County, especially along Alligator Alley.
The only public hospital system in Southwest Florida could soon go through changes.
Collier County is considering privatizing the operations at Sun-N-Fun Lagoon Water Park. The park is currently closed for major repairs.
Students are setting their sights on the skies and their dreams on the clouds while staying on the ground at Page Field Airport.
Heavy rain has saturated Southwest Florida this week, leading to widespread flooding and rising waters in low-lying areas.
Tommy Bohanon’s nephew played every down of high school football using his uncle’s next play mentality both on and off the field.
The Weather Authority continues its coverage of the heavy rainfall that has created havoc in the Southwest Florida area.
The demolition had been scheduled to begin Thursday morning, but heavy rain and flooding in South Florida led officials to postpone the project until Friday.
The Nature Conservancy in Florida is celebrating a recent conservation easement through which they were given 500 acres of land to protect panthers.
A family is finding some peace as their loved one’s killer is convicted. At the same time, the killer, Wade Wilson, showed no emotion as the jury read the verdict.
The iconic 1000 Miglia is coming to Florida for the first time with Southwest Florida part of the first leg of the race.
The urge to use the bathroom is a very real issue for millions of Americans
Rain forces Florida Gulf Coast University to shut down classes and activities
Collier County will spend $720,624 in Conservation Collier funds to purchase nine properties to increase conservation areas and protect panthers, black bears and other wildlife habitats. County commissioners on June 11 approved purchasing the properties, which range from 1.14 to 10 acres, with price tags ranging from $24,910 to $141,340. Most parcels will be purchased […]
The rain will not let up, and people are seeing the effects of it in Charlotte County, particularly in Punta Gorda.
A family is finding some peace as their loved one’s killer is convicted.
However, the conviction didn’t seem to faze Wade Wilson, who showed no emotion as the jury read the verdict.
Wade Wilson was convicted Wednesday of killing Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in 2019.
Despite a tattooed smile on his face, he sat with no expression, no reaction as he heard graphic testimony about the women he killed.
“This is a man with no respect for women, with no respect for life,” said Sara Miller from the state attorney’s office.
In their closing arguments Wednesday, the state attorney’s office told the story of a man who hates women, loves power and didn’t see his victims as real people.
It was only when Wilson’s girlfriend at the time of the murders, Melissa “Mila” Montanez, took the stand that we saw a shift.
“When asked about Mila and killing her, he said there were too many people around. ‘I probably would have killed her, too,'” Miller said.
Montanez had to be in the presence of the man she once loved, who would think nothing less than to kill her.
“I knew I was going to die that day. I was just buying time,” she said.
It was during testimony of this attack, an attack on a woman he knew, that his demeanor changed.
When Amy Slobodzian, witness to the battery charge, said, “He was just dragging her and beating her,” Wilson simply shrugged.
He showed no reaction as family members of the dead cried on the stand, but when a woman he knew, a woman he maybe saw as a real person, was spoken of or sat on the stand, he tapped his fingers, he reached for water and showed textbook signs of nerves or discomfort.
“In his own words, to law enforcement, he was a [expletive] lion, and they were the prey,” Miller said.
Wilson was found guilty, so will he spend his life in prison or sit on death row?
The penalty phase starts next Thursday.