Commissioner Mike Greenwell is confident in the board’s decision to rebuild the Fort Myers Beach Pier on a grander scale and believes the investment and additional time will be worthwhile for the long-term benefits to the community and its economy.

“We loved the Old Fort Myers Beach homes,” said Greenwell, “and it’s a shame part of history got really blown away and washed away, but the reality of it is there’s going to be major change.”

Tuesday, Greenwell made the motion to rebuild the pier to 1,000 feet long and 12 feet wide. That’s over 70% longer and 50% wider than the original.

Ultimately, the decision to pursue the larger, more durable pier extends the project timeline by approximately eight months to a year longer than it would to rebuild the old pier and increases costs by about $11.5 million.

“I know bigger isn’t always better, but I think in this circumstance, it is,” said Greenwell.

While the project might take an additional eight months to a year, Greenwell believes the result would be a pier designed to last and withstand future hurricanes.

“I think it will be well worth it,” said Greenwell, “because the pier will be here for a long time.”

Construction is expected to begin in September.

Greenwell said efforts will be made to expedite the process, potentially starting work earlier.

In the meantime, the board directed signage to be posted at the site to keep the community informed on plans and the timeline.