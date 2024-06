Mosquitoes, though small, pose a significant health risk by spreading diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

The CDC said mosquitoes kill more people than any other creature in the world.

These pesky blood-suckers may be small, but they’re also deadly.

They carry malaria, dengue, West Nile virus, yellow fever, Zika, chikungunya and forms of encephalitis worldwide.

It’s why health experts warn us to take steps to not get bitten.

“There are certain groups, such as immunocompromised individuals and elderly and young individuals, that are at higher risk,” said Emily Speranza, Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute.

Locally, mosquito control agencies are the first line of defense, spraying after recent rains to kill biters and their eggs.

But there are things you can do as well to arm yourself against bug bites and lower the potential of getting a mosquito-borne illness.

First, keep your skin covered when you’re outside or use EPA-registered safe insect repellent.

You can also wear treated clothing and gear to help prevent bites and get rid of standing water around your home. That’s where the insects like to breed.

It’s a small amount of effort to help you avoid the potential for serious, even deadly consequences.

Travel is another risk factor, depending on where you’re going. Be sure to check for health advisories and bring your precautions with you.