Firefighters ran into a smoke-filled building as part of their training this week.

“Many agencies are fortunate to have a training facility, unfortunately, we do not currently. So, we’re forced to, you know, create different props and things of that nature,” said Greater Naples Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Chris Wolfe.

One technique they used is called seek and find. Firefighters use a thermal imaging camera to help them see through smoke and monitor the fire’s spread, so they can quickly visualize their plan of attack.

“Without training, you’re not prepared for game day as we like to call it,” added Wolfe. “So, if you don’t have this opportunity acclimated with your gear, your equipment. Heat acclamation is big for us right now, especially in the summertime.”

As part of all day exercises, firefighters practiced things like fire suppression techniques, search and rescue operations and cpr, in order to gain experience saving lives when another teammate is down.

“We’re especially grateful for these opportunities to have a real building to train on,” said Wolfe.

This site currently has an older structure that will be demolished to build a dry stack storage boat facility.

“Most important is helping first responders and those guys,” said David Brown with GCM Contracting Solutions. “I think the SWAT team was here a couple of weeks ago. So, it’s really cool that we can utilize the property in something that’s going to be torn down anyway for them to do some training.”

The building is being demolished in about 6 months, so still plenty of opportunity for training which they plan to do more of in the future.