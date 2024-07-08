Experience glamping in Southwest Florida

A family camping trip sounds great in theory; however, in Southwest Florida, the heat and mugginess will dampen plans.

Glamping a portmanteau of glamourous and camping, providing modern-day amenities like Wi-Fi while participating in the escapism of wilderness.

WINK News Anchor Lindsey Sablan ventured out into Koreshan State Park for Lee County’s newest glamping experience.

Started by Eric and Nada Elftman, Timberline Glamping allows guests to enjoy camping along with hotel amenities.

My family, loves camping,” said Nada Elftman. “But I do not enjoy sleeping on the floor. I just don’t. I like AC. I like my coffee in the morning.”

In this unit, we have two queen size beds. On either side there’s a power strip, where you can plug in your phones,” said Eric Elftman. “Every tenant has a mini-fridge, a Keurig, a few chairs to sit in, and an AC unit which is probably the most important thing.”

While outdoor temperatures climb into the mid-80s at night, guests will remain nice and cool with temperatures in the 70s.

The best part of this experience is having access to the outdoor landscape, granting fun outdoor activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Sophie Neidert is a guest with Timberline Glamping, and she told WINK News that she loved her experience so much, that her and her friends extended their two-night stay for an additional night.

“We’ve done smores and fishing because the Estero River is right down there and we also have gone into the historical sites,” said Neidert.

If you’re willing to give it a try, Timberline offers tents with two queen-size beds or a king and two bunk beds.

The cost per night is $270.

For more information on Glamping, check out the Timberline Glamping Company website here.