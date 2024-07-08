Experience glamping in Southwest Florida

WINK News
Repairing failing infrastructure is what Fort Myers Councilman Liston Bochette says the McGregor Boulevard construction job is really about.
The Weather Authority is continuing its coverage of Hurricane Beryl, a Category 1 storm that has made landfall in Texas.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated showers throughout Monday with high temperatures impacting Southwest Florida.
After months of delays, walls, and rooms filled with asbestos, the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel is set to finally begin its interior demolition.
Tropical Storm Beryl has reached Texas and is moving West North-West at 10 mph. Tropical Storm Beryl is centered around Matagorda, Texas, as of the 11:00 a.m. update on Sunday.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a turned-over car in a canal.
One pedestrian was injured after being struck by a motorcycle carrying two riders in Fort Myers.
One person is injured after a Tesla crashed into an oil tanker Saturday night.
On Monday, Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue on McGregor Blvd. will close as part of a City of Fort Myers Public Works Department paving project.
This Sunday all of SWFL is under a Heat Advisory, with some experiencing feels like temps up to 111 degrees.
Like millions of Americans monitoring their blood sugar, Lee Quick is diabetic. For almost two decades, the Cape Coral man has relied on medications to manage his type 2 disease.
Drones took flight in Collier County lighting up the sky and marking our country’s independence.
For the month of July, a farmers market will be held every Friday at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.
The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to act on safety concerns for State Road 82.
A family camping trip sounds great in theory; however, in Southwest Florida, the heat and mugginess will dampen plans.
Glamping a portmanteau of glamourous and camping, providing modern-day amenities like Wi-Fi while participating in the escapism of wilderness.
WINK News Anchor Lindsey Sablan ventured out into Koreshan State Park for Lee County’s newest glamping experience.
Started by Eric and Nada Elftman, Timberline Glamping allows guests to enjoy camping along with hotel amenities.
My family, loves camping,” said Nada Elftman. “But I do not enjoy sleeping on the floor. I just don’t. I like AC. I like my coffee in the morning.”
In this unit, we have two queen size beds. On either side there’s a power strip, where you can plug in your phones,” said Eric Elftman. “Every tenant has a mini-fridge, a Keurig, a few chairs to sit in, and an AC unit which is probably the most important thing.”
While outdoor temperatures climb into the mid-80s at night, guests will remain nice and cool with temperatures in the 70s.
The best part of this experience is having access to the outdoor landscape, granting fun outdoor activities for the entire family to enjoy.
Sophie Neidert is a guest with Timberline Glamping, and she told WINK News that she loved her experience so much, that her and her friends extended their two-night stay for an additional night.
“We’ve done smores and fishing because the Estero River is right down there and we also have gone into the historical sites,” said Neidert.
If you’re willing to give it a try, Timberline offers tents with two queen-size beds or a king and two bunk beds.
The cost per night is $270.
For more information on Glamping, check out the Timberline Glamping Company website here.