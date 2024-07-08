McGregor to receive a makeover in pavement project

WINK News
Repairing failing infrastructure is what Fort Myers Councilman Liston Bochette says the McGregor Boulevard construction job is really about.
A family camping trip sounds great in theory; however, in Southwest Florida, the heat and mugginess will dampen plans.
The Weather Authority is continuing its coverage of Hurricane Beryl, a Category 1 storm that has made landfall in Texas.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated showers throughout Monday with high temperatures impacting Southwest Florida.
After months of delays, walls, and rooms filled with asbestos, the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel is set to finally begin its interior demolition.
Tropical Storm Beryl has reached Texas and is moving West North-West at 10 mph. Tropical Storm Beryl is centered around Matagorda, Texas, as of the 11:00 a.m. update on Sunday.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a turned-over car in a canal.
One pedestrian was injured after being struck by a motorcycle carrying two riders in Fort Myers.
One person is injured after a Tesla crashed into an oil tanker Saturday night.
On Monday, Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue on McGregor Blvd. will close as part of a City of Fort Myers Public Works Department paving project.
This Sunday all of SWFL is under a Heat Advisory, with some experiencing feels like temps up to 111 degrees.
Like millions of Americans monitoring their blood sugar, Lee Quick is diabetic. For almost two decades, the Cape Coral man has relied on medications to manage his type 2 disease.
Drones took flight in Collier County lighting up the sky and marking our country’s independence.
For the month of July, a farmers market will be held every Friday at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.
The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to act on safety concerns for State Road 82.
“The real work, the million dollar job, is going underground, and we just see the brick on top,” said Bochette
Bochette says the brick finish is an investment and another way to save taxpayers some precious dollars.
“A good prudent investing we save the taxpayers by going back to brick as they did downtown. And this will tie to that downtown look and create that historic entertainment zone that brings more tourists, more jobs, and more dollars back into the community,” said Bochette.
Repairing dips and drops in the road will take some time, but this is important to keep the area safe.
Even though it will improve the roadway and help the community, many people know this will cause issues for their commute.
“Oh, as humans, we don’t like change, so there will be a lot of complaining and grumbling,” said one Fort Myers local.
“You can see how busy it is even on a weekend, so I imagine it’s going to impact it quite a bit,” said resident Christian Beaman.
“Things need to be maintained. They need to be kept up. Ten weeks sounds like a long time,” said another Fort Myers local, Logan Smith.
The city has listed several detours:
Construction crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until the project is done.
Past reporting: