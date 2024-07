Murdock Village continues to be up for discussion by Charlotte County commissioners.

Plans for the third and final phase were presented in a meeting on Tuesday morning, but suggestions and questions sparked up a debate in the room.

For hours, commissioners discussed what they’d like to come from this purchase and sale agreement.

While Murdock Village is close to completion, it will likely take some time to come to fruition.

“You’ve already got it in Westport, [phase] one, and phase two is starting, so this will be the third one,” said Dave Gammon, Director of Economic Development for Charlotte County, “so I think you’re probably looking two to three years down the road before you really see any activity on this piece. Even if it goes really well today. I mean, which just sounds like it’s going well, but you won’t see anything on that property for two or three years easily.”

Gammon was right; things went so well in the second half of the meeting Tuesday that commissioners unanimously approved the purchase and sale agreement for this final phase.