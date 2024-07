Anthony Odiong Credit: The Waco Police Department

A priest who allegedly committed sexual assaults back in 2012 is being held in the Collier County Jail.

According to the Waco Police Department, in March, information was reported to the police department regarding a sexual assault that occurred in 2012.

The person who allegedly committed the sexual assault is a Catholic priest by the name of Anthony Odiong.

During the investigation, a case of possession of child pornography was uncovered, which led to the arrest of Anthony Odiong on Tuesday in Ave Maria.

Odiong is currently in the Collier County Jail awaiting extradition. Anthony Odiong. Credit The United States Department of Justice

The police department said that during the sexual assault investigation, the presence of other survivors was revealed. Multiple women have come forward to tell similar experiences as the sexual assault survivor who reported the initial allegation.

Survivors’ experiences ranged from sexual assault and indecent assault, more commonly recognized as groping, and financial abuse, with some survivors experiencing every element of Anthony Odiong’s manipulation.

The police department believes there may be more survivors, and they wish to speak with anyone who has had similar encounters with Odiong in McLennan County, Texas, and throughout the United States.

Odiong served as a Catholic priest at St. Peters Catholic Student Center in Waco, Texas, and St. Mary’s of the Assumption in West, Texas, from 2007 to 2012.

He also served in Luling, Louisiana, from around 2015 to 2023.