Did the attempted assassination renew a vigor in Charlotte County voters?

Cape Coral is growing, and with new development comes construction debris ending up in yards and roadways.
Algae at Four Freedoms Park in Cape Coral is rare and potentially toxic.
A growing city like Cape Coral needs more emergency services to provide faster response times when lives depend on them.
WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty walked around Punta Gorda asking voters if the attempt to assassinate former president Donald Trump is driving them to the polls this November.
Cape Coral City Council is in the process of deciding whether or not to approve a $900,000 grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
In 2019, the woman had to be saved after being grabbed by a rip current at the same beach Isaac Breese and his friends were at.
FC Naples hires Matt Poland to be the club’s first head coach and sporting director.
The Maurers don’t live on waterfront property, but Tuesday night, it looked like it.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for July 17, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
The proposed budget was created using a millage rate of 5.3126, reducing the millage rate from the prior year which was 5.3694.
After watching and re-watching the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, a local psychiatrist said it’s natural to feel a toll on your mental health.
Homeowners feel like they’re caught in a storm of rising insurance costs and soaring premiums.
A man from Collier County has been arrested by Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly stole an iPhone from Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate.
As Collier County’s water park undergoes major renovations and repairs, county officials are considering options that may include using a private operator and tourist-development taxes to supplement county funds for repairs and renovations.
A Naples Manor man has been arrested after allegedly possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100,000 people.
“If I could vote right now, I would go down and vote. I cannot wait to vote. It’s the one tool I have in my toolbox to make a difference, and I want to make a difference,” said Punta Gorda resident Eric Graham.
WINK News asked voters why it’s so important.
“If you don’t vote, you don’t have an opinion, and an opinion is like an [expletive]. Everyone got one, some people got two if they’re married,” said Joe Wallace.
Those who live in Punta Gorda are passionate about people getting out there to vote.
They said it’s your chance to make your voice heard with everything going on.
“If you are on the fence right now, are you kidding me? You couldn’t make a decision in your life if you wanted to,” said Graham.
“Ain’t nobody likes Biden anyways, and I think it was a terrible thing that happened to the former president, but it’s a done deal, and we will always vote,” said Charlotte County resident Pauline Richard.
The primary election voting registration deadline is Monday, July 22.
When speaking with Leah Valenti the supervisor of elections for Charlotte County, she said it’s important to register if you haven’t already.