Did the attempted assassination renew a vigor in Charlotte County voters?

WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty walked around Punta Gorda asking voters if the attempt to assassinate former president Donald Trump is driving them to the polls this November.

“If I could vote right now, I would go down and vote. I cannot wait to vote. It’s the one tool I have in my toolbox to make a difference, and I want to make a difference,” said Punta Gorda resident Eric Graham.

WINK News asked voters why it’s so important.

“If you don’t vote, you don’t have an opinion, and an opinion is like an [expletive]. Everyone got one, some people got two if they’re married,” said Joe Wallace.

Those who live in Punta Gorda are passionate about people getting out there to vote.

They said it’s your chance to make your voice heard with everything going on.

“If you are on the fence right now, are you kidding me? You couldn’t make a decision in your life if you wanted to,” said Graham.

“Ain’t nobody likes Biden anyways, and I think it was a terrible thing that happened to the former president, but it’s a done deal, and we will always vote,” said Charlotte County resident Pauline Richard.

The primary election voting registration deadline is Monday, July 22.

When speaking with Leah Valenti the supervisor of elections for Charlotte County, she said it’s important to register if you haven’t already.