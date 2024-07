The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Scattered showers and storms return for your afternoon and evening. Very similar to the coverage and intensity of those stronger storms we had yesterday afternoon. So be aware of those for your afternoon and evening commute.”

Tuesday

After a dry start to the day, scattered rain and storms will once again develop this afternoon and evening.

Storms look to be most impactful around the evening commute, with rain totals ranging from 0.25″ to 1.00″.

Highs this Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Wednesday

Dry start for the Wednesday morning commute with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Drier conditions will be with us for Wednesday afternoon plans with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will be hotter with highs in the mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 101 – 106°.

Thursday

Warm, humid and dry start for your Thursday morning.

While we’ll start dry on Thursday, we’ll see scattered rain and storms return for the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be hot again and in the mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 103 – 108°.

The Weather Authority is watching a tropical disturbance that has a 60% Chance of Development.

The next Tropical Weather Outlook from NHC will be released at 8 a.m., 2 p.m., 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.