Breaking down the Citizens Insurance rate hike

It’s hard to believe we’re only two weeks away from the kick-off of the 2024 high school football season.
Citizens insurance is trying to justify the substantial rate increases it is asking for. The insurance company says their rates are less than the private market.
Getting a cancer diagnosis is understandably stressful, so it’s not uncommon for patients to seek a second opinion.
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is now accepting applications from low-income homes to receive assistance on their energy bills.
A Fort Myers man has been arrested for allegedly committing armed robberies at two Lee County gas stations.
A man has been found guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a person 65 years or older in North Fort Myers.
A Port Charlotte woman with a history of drug charges has been arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking in fentanyl.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. retained Prospect Hotel Advisors LLC consulting services to conduct a financial review of the Allegiant-owned Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, company officials confirmed.
The Weather Authority has been tracking a disturbance in the Caribbean designated as Invest 97L as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.
The Weather Authority is tracking sweltering temperatures as another heat advisory has been issued for parts of Southwest Florida.
A Lehigh Acres man has been federally sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to entice a child to engage in sexual activity.
An afternoon of fishing turned deadly, and now a death investigation is underway after a truck drove onto a Bokeelia pier and a shot rang out.
Cape Coral Police Department said that the crash involved a vehicle and a bicyclist.
Former president Donald Trump fielded questions with the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago on Wednesday.
The first day of school. It’s exciting yet nerve-wracking for students, and it’s coming soon.
WINK News anchor Chris Cifatte has been monitoring a hearing that could really impact your next premium.
The rate increase has already been approved by Citizens’ board, so the next step is approval by the Office of Insurance Regulation.
On Thursday, a public hearing will be held to explain the numbers.
Citizens Insurance is supposed to be the insurer of last resort, meaning it is only used when you can’t get insurance elsewhere.
And you’re supposed to pay more for it since state taxpayers back it.
The company’s CEO says private market rates have increased 103% since 2019, while Citizens’ rates have increased 31%.
Last year, state law re-emphasized that Citizens’ rates should not be competitive; they should be higher.
“We certainly don’t take our request for a rate request lightly,” said Tom Cerio, Citizens president and CEO. “We know that Citizens’ customers are just like everyone in the private market. Nobody wants to face a rate increase.”
Citizens Insurance also says depopulation is working. That’s moving Citizens’ policies to private companies.
They hope to have fewer than one million policies by year’s end, down from 1.2 million now.
There won’t be any decision on Thursday, but WINK News could hear from Citizens’ customers shortly.